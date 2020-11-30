Say what you will about Mike Tyson, at least he's consistent. The former champ started a marijuana company after leaving the boxing world behind and he recently admitted that he dodged drug tests during his career using a fake penis. So, it should come as no surprise that Tyson claims he was high during his fight with Roy Jones Jr.

“Absolutely yes… Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he told reporters after the fight. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”

Tyson said that him and smoking are a package deal and that it has never affected his abilities in the ring.

“It’s just who I am,’’ he said. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”

In a coincidence that either proves the universe is beautiful or the simulation is glitching, a faded Tyson had his fight commentated on by none other than Snoop Dogg. The rapper's asides, jokes and songs spread quickly on social media, with some viewers calling on Snoop to become a sportscaster full-time.

If Tyson wants to keep fighting, he's proven more than adept at passing drug tests. He recently shared that he used his baby's urine to pass a test after his wife worried that her urine would come back pregnant.

"One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, 'Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.' And I said, 'Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid," he shared.