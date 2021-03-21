The Los Angeles Lakers took a major hit on Saturday when NBA superstar, LeBron James, went down with an ankle injury. Although fans and teammates are hoping for a speedy recovery, CNN Sports reported on Sunday that there is no solid timetable for the King’s return.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks. James was chasing a loose ball and Hawks forward Solomon Hill fell on his right ankle. James was able to stay in the game for a few more minutes and make a three-pointer before being taken out. After further evaluations, it was determined that LeBron has a right high ankle sprain and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Following the Lakers’ 99-94 loss, James took to social media where he promised to dedicate himself to rehab for his teammates.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!” he wrote. “I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.”

The Lakers are now without both of their superstars since Anthony Davis has also been benched due to a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis. It is now on the shoulders of Kyle Kuzma and Los Angeles’s role players to carry the team which is currently in third place in the Western Conference.