LeBron James has A&R’d albums in the past, but now it looks like the basketball icon is looking to work on an entire project for himself.

LeBron took to Twitter early Thursday morning, writing, “My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do a album. Oh no I won’t be rapping or anything like that. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can. Thinking out load [sic].”

LBJ previously A&R’d 2 Chainz’s Rap Or Go to the League album. His involvement was announced days before the March 2019 release, when Def Jam revealed it was working with King James to curate Tity Boi’s fifth studio offering.

LeBron has had a rich history with hip-hop, from being on the cover of XXL with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Foxy Brown in 2005, to attending Drake’s So Far Gone release party in 2009, to cosigning Tee Grizzley on Instagram, and almost endless other examples. In fact, his penchant for messing up song lyrics has become something of an ongoing joke online, with many artists wishing they could get such an endorsement from him.