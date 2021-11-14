LeBron James, Drake, and Naomi Osaka have made some important investments throughout their careers. And now, they’re all jumping on the same one.

The three superstars have invested in a sports technology company that lives in an industry projected to be worth $57 billion by 2027, according to a press release. It’s a sports tech and gaming firm called StatusPro, which uses extended reality to “create training and fan engagement products.”

The firm currently works alongside multiple NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL Players Association, and NCAA collegiate teams. Other investors include Verizon, KB Partners, Greycroft, and Leeds United stakeholders.

“It’s incredibly humbling that pioneers of their level believe in us as founders and in our vision for this industry,” said founder and former NFL player Andrew Hawkins, who previously worked at James’ SpringHill Entertainment. “We always say StatusPro is only as strong as our team, and our team just got a whole lot stronger.”

Troy Jones, the chief executive officer of StatusPRO, said those investing have “proven the value of creating companies and brands that prioritize empowerment, diversity of thought, experience, and culture.” The company aims to use athlete experiences and mix them with the “technological expertise of XR veterans” to change how players, coaches, and fans experience sports.

“I look for investment opportunities that can have a lasting impact on culture and society – and StatusPRO is poised to do that,” Osaka said in a statement. “It’s not only going to influence gaming and entertainment (two things I am passionate about), but also the way athletes can train and analyze their performance.”

Earlier in the year, shortly after the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drizzy invested in a chain of Los Angeles-based hot chicken restaurants, joining Samuel L. Jackson, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, and others by taking a minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken.