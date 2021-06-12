Lamar Odom knocked out Aaron Carter in the second round of their celebrity boxing match Friday night at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

With a 10-inch height advantage, an 11-inch reach advantage and a 64-pound weight advantage over Carter, the two-time NBA champion dropped the former pop star in both the first and second round with long punches before ending his night with a second-round barrage.

Friday night’s fight was reportedly held in front of a sold-out crowd at the Showboat Hotel, with the livestream running $29.99 for those wanting to watch at home.

Both Odom and Carter were making their boxing debuts, headlining a card that also featured Cisco Rosado, Peter Gunz, Tim Witherspoon, Hazel Roche, Wide Neck and Drew Mournet. Former UFC megastar Chuck Liddell served as the special guest referee for the main event.