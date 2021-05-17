For years, Kwame Brown’s lackluster career has been the butt of jokes from both players and fans. Yet, now it seems like the former No. 1 pick has had enough.

During Gilbert Arenas’s recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, he spoke about his former Washington Wizards teammate to hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Seeing this ruffled Brown’s feathers, prompting him to take to sound off on Barnes, Stak, and Gil on Instagram Live.

“I think you guys need to focus and channel that energy to some more real problems,” Brown said in his hour-long response. “And Stephen Jackson, maybe you can put that motherf**king blunt out and pull your pants up on your ass and put that rag down and act like a grown-ass man instead of a little ass boy.”



(Ironically, Brown was arrested for marijuana possession in 2019). Brown then turned his attention to Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas. In the response, he urges Barnes—who he refers to as “Becky with the Good Hair” to go to counseling. He then accuses Arenas of not being in touch with his Blackness.

“You the right hand arm of them white boys. … N***a you took millions out my mouth, n***a,” he continued. “You the whitest Black boy I’ve ever known.”

Brown has lived in folklore as one of the biggest busts in NBA history. Brown was taken out of high school by the Wizards as no. 1 pick in 2001. He was then thrust into playing with Michael Jordan who demanded him to live up to the hype. Unfortunately for Brown, he was never the player fans and front offices wanted him to be. Still, he was able to have a 12-year career in the NBA but only averages 6 points, 5 rebounds, and less than one assist.

When asked about Brown around the episode’s 57 minute-mark, Arenas insinuated that Jordan destroyed Brown’s confidence and compared him to a “show pony.” Despite this, Arenas admitted that Brown could’ve been a generational talent if he only had the confidence/resiliency the NBA requires.

Following Brown’s rant, Jackson took to Instagram where he refused to engage with the disgruntled former player. Instead, he claimed that Brown chose them as his targets because Arenas’s No Chill Podcast and All The Smoke are two of the biggest platforms in sports media.



“Aye man, everybody want attention. Say Kwame Brown, bruh, I love you to death,” Jackson said. “I don’t want no smoke with you. … I wish you the best little bro. Keep doing your thing. But, we not gon’ put you on. You had your opportunity when you was the no. 1 draft pick and laid an egg.”