Conor McGregor seemingly didn’t follow through with a promise he made Dustin Poirier.

On Sunday, McGregor claimed he’d win his upcoming fight against Poirier with a front kick knockout in the fourth round. Poirier responded to this bold prediction by reminding Conor that he normally doesn’t hold up his end of the bargain.

“That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January,” the fighter tweeted. “See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!”

Prior to the second fight in their trilogy at UFC 257, McGregor agreed to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation. Representatives for both camps confirmed to MMA Junkie the bank information was exchanged the night before the fight with a verbal promise to have the transactions finalized. McGregor’s donation would’ve been used to build a gym in Poirier’s native Lafayette, Louisiana. But after Poirier won the fight via a second-round TKO, he claims McGregor left him hanging when it came to donating the cash.

“We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight,” Poirier said to a fan claiming that the banter is just an attempt to gain attention for their upcoming bout. “but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply. We’ve moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! Its a big one.

Of course, Conor couldn’t take this lying down. Once he caught wind of Poirier’s tweets, he hopping on the timeline to defend himself. He explained to Poirier that the $500,000 was a donation and not something he owed him. He also alluded to Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation being a shady operation that wouldn’t detail where his money was going.

“A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking,” Conor responded. “As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.”

“100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work!” Poirier replied. “July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again.”

This sparked a vicious exchange on Twitter that played out for their fans.