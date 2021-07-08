When Conor McGregor was asked if he’d ever face off in the ring or the octagon with either Jake or Logan Paul, the Irish MMA champ made his feelings clear.

Ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, McGregor has been making the press rounds again. Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul have been making waves in the boxing world as of late, with the latter somehow surviving eight rounds in the ring with Floyd Mayweather. “I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,” McGregor said in a recent clip, leading to him getting asked if he sees a future where he might face off against them.

“I don’t see so, but never say never,” he said. “If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who fuckin’ knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em.”

Logan Paul, as British tabloid the Mirror pointed out, suggested earlier this year that he could beat McGregor. “I truthfully beleive that if you put him in here right now in a sparring session I’d beat him hands down,” he said. Jake Paul, meanwhile has been adamant about getting a fight with McGregor sorted. Speaking with TMZ earlier this year, Jake Paul said that he has a “real as fuck” $50 million offer to fight McGregor. “We’re talking to his team,” he said, although this was in December 2020, and not much has been said about such a fight since.