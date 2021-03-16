Collin Sexton seemingly liked a tweet that referred to his teammate Kevin Love’s four-year, $120 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the “heist of the century.”

Sexton has since unliked the tweet.

According to Basketball Reference, Love is making $31.3 million for the 2020-21 campaign, which is the 20th highest in the league. However, he’s earning more this season than the likes of Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, and Bradley Beal, all of whom were selected to this month’s All-Star Game. Still, Love has more All-Star appearances (5) than the other four.

On July 1, 2018, LeBron James announced that he was leaving Cleveland to play with the Los Angeles Lakers. Less than a month later, the Cavaliers moved quickly to re-sign Love, the lone remaining piece from the trio that defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals to capture their first title in franchise history.

At the time, Cleveland needed to pay big for a star name that would hopefully attract fans for what was surely the beginning of a rebuild, and Love agreed to a contract that was, per ESPN, $8 million less than the full max that he could’ve earned. Since inking the deal, Love has struggled to stay on the court, playing in just 82 of 185 games. In that time, he has averaged 16.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.