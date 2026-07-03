Collin Sexton

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luka
Sports

Luka Doncic Says Hitting Collin Sexton in Groin Was ‘Not on Purpose’

The Flagrant 2 ruling came as Mavs star Luka Doncic and Cavs guard Collin Sexton competed for a rebound under the basket in the game's first half.

Brenton Blanchet1895 days ago
Kevin Love and Collin Sexton joke on the sidelines.
Sports

Collin Sexton Liked Tweet Calling Kevin Love's $120 Million Contract 'Heist of the Century'

Collin Sexton has since unliked a tweet where Kevin Love's $120 million contract with the Cavaliers was referred to as the "heist of the century."

Jose Martinez1950 days ago
Collin Sexton
Sports

Collin Sexton Talks Life With No Basketball, State of the Cavs, and More

We sat down with Cleveland Cavaliers PG Collin Sexton to talk about life without the NBA, how he's handling it, and the future of the Cavs.

Zach Frydenlund2293 days ago
Mile Bridges NBA Rising Stars MVP
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Trae Young and the rest of the NBA's young stars battled in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars.

Brandon Richard2345 days ago
Trae Young, Colin Sexton
Sports

J.R. Smith Shades Collin Sexton by Nominating Trae Young for ROY

J.R. Smith shades his own teammate by saying Hawks point guard Trae Young is Rookie of the Year. Just another fissure in the Cavs' locker room.

countcenci2812 days ago
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