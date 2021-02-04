Brett Favre is getting raked over the coals for what many are calling his hypocritical take on the situation involving Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late last month that Watson officially requested a trade from the Texans, less than six months after signing a four-year contract extension worth $160 million.

Favre's issue with Watson's trade request hinged on the money aspect. "I'm kind of old school. You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may," Favre told Yahoo Sports. "I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I'm not saying he's wrong. I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it."

Brett Favre joined @MintyBets to discuss Deshaun Watson demanding a trade from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/1YTRl0QefO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 1, 2021

Watson's agent David Mulugheta responded on Twitter to Favre's remark about his client, who has played four seasons with the Texans, amassing a 28-25 record and two playoff appearances.

Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in. https://t.co/2fdPhTnJwC — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) February 4, 2021

The idea that Favre is telling someone that they "make too much money to voice an opinion" and should "let the chips fall where they may" definitely rubbed people the wrong way.

