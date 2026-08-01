Dana White Dismisses Jake Paul Fight Merger: 'Nobody Watches' MVP or PPL

Dana White has made it very clear that he's unbothered by the new merger between Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

On Thursday (July 30), Paul and co-founder Nakisa Bidarian announced that the two companies are merging into a single combat sports entity, creating a roster of nearly 400 athletes across MMA and boxing. The PFL brand will be retired in favor of MVP MMA, with that transition expected to wrap by January 2027.

In a statement on X, Paul said the merger: "I’m going to war for fighters. In less than five years, MVP has disrupted the combat sports world, broken multiple viewership records, elevated women’s boxing to unprecedented heights, and produced some of the biggest events in the history of the sport."

Addressing a Wall Street Journal article cautioning MVP not to "pick a fight" with Dana White or the UFC, Paul added: "The Wall Street Journal said we want to pick a fight with the UFC and Dana White. We don’t just wanna pick a fight. We want to win the fight."