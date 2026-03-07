Sports

Maxx Crosby Reportedly Sent to Baltimore Ravens In Blockbuster Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher's move should be officially announced next week.

Maxx Crosby.
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Maxx Crosby is at the center of a blockbuster trade that sees him being moved from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens.

The five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher has been traded from the Raiders to the Ravens, according to sources who told the Associated Press. The deal can’t publicly be announced until the NFL’s new year starts in a week.

Since the Ravens get Crosby, the Raiders will get two first-round picks — including the No. 14 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Crosby had an incredible season this past year, with 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss. He reached double digit sacks four times in his seven seasons so far in the NFL.

What makes the trade shocking has been the previous conversations that Crosby has had about the Raiders' struggles, his knee injury (and being placed on injury reserve), and wanting to play the entirety of his career there.

In February, Crosy refuted reports that he wanted to leave the team, suggesting that the conversation wasn’t coming from him. "I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody," Crosby said while speaking to Colin Cowherd.

Crosby explained that his focus was rehabilitation his left knee surgery. "I’m ahead of schedule, and it’s business as usual," Crosby said. "It’s my eighth surgery in seven years. It’s something that I’ve gotten used to. It’s all about perspective, about how you approach what you want to accomplish. I’m willing to run that marathon."

The next person who’s likely to leave the team is quarterback Geno Smith, according to ESPN. By releasing him, the Raiders will open up $8 million in cap space while also taking on $18.5 million in dead money.

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