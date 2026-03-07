Maxx Crosby Reportedly Sent to Baltimore Ravens In Blockbuster Trade

Maxx Crosby is at the center of a blockbuster trade that sees him being moved from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens.

The five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher has been traded from the Raiders to the Ravens, according to sources who told the Associated Press. The deal can’t publicly be announced until the NFL’s new year starts in a week.

Since the Ravens get Crosby, the Raiders will get two first-round picks — including the No. 14 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Crosby had an incredible season this past year, with 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss. He reached double digit sacks four times in his seven seasons so far in the NFL.

What makes the trade shocking has been the previous conversations that Crosby has had about the Raiders' struggles, his knee injury (and being placed on injury reserve), and wanting to play the entirety of his career there.