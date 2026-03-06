Jalen Carter Trade Rumors Ramp Up as Eagles Consider Maxx Crosby

According to Yahoo Sports, Philadelphia could make Carter available while pursuing Crosby, one of the league’s most productive edge defenders. At the same time, Carter’s name has surfaced in broader league conversations about potential offseason trade candidates, as teams evaluate roster decisions ahead of free agency and the 2026 campaign.

Trade chatter surrounding Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter intensified on Friday, March 6, after new reports suggested the young defensive star could be part of a potential blockbuster deal involving Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has quickly established himself as one of the most recognizable defensive linemen in the league.

The former University of Georgia standout has compiled 108 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles during his first three NFL seasons. He is also already a Super Bowl champion and a two-time Pro Bowler.

However, Carter’s long-term future in Philadelphia may hinge on contract considerations. The Eagles can exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal by May 1, 2026, which would pay him about $27.1 million for the 2027 season.

According to Spotrac projections, Carter could command a contract worth roughly four years and $84 million if he signs a new extension. Teams often weigh those financial commitments against trade opportunities, particularly when a player’s market value is high.

Earlier reporting has also hinted that Carter’s name has surfaced in trade discussions before. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons suggested on a podcast that Carter may have been included in prior talks involving the Cowboys. While those conversations never materialized into a deal, the comments added to ongoing league speculation about Philadelphia’s willingness to explore options.

The timing of the renewed trade chatter comes shortly after Carter dealt with injury concerns late in the 2025 season. The 24-year-old defensive tackle underwent procedures on both shoulders in early December and was considered week-to-week during recovery.