Adrien Broner Gets Bench Warrant Tossed in Seminole Hard Rock Trespass Case

A Broward County judge has cleared a bench warrant hanging over boxer-slash-streamer Adrien Broner in his criminal trespass case tied to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, with the boxer's legal team arguing he never knew he had a court date to miss.

Judge Ginger Lerner Wren signed the order setting aside the warrant, granting the motion Broner's attorney, Richard L. Cooper, filed days earlier.

The underlying charge stems from Apr. 2024, when Broner allegedly walked back into the Hollywood, Florida resort despite receiving a lifetime ban from the property several months prio. He was charged with Trespass After Warning via Notice to Appear, meaning he was not taken into custody at the time.

The bench warrant came later. After Broner missed a hearing, the court issued the warrant on June 16 of this year. Court documents filed in Broward County Circuit Court show that the defense traced the missed appearance to a notice mailed to an outdated address.

Cooper's motion described Broner as a celebrity athlete who was in the middle of relocating when the notice arrived at his former residence. The filing added that Broner travels globally to promote his personal brand and had mistakenly believed the case was already resolved. The defense maintained the missed appearance was not willful, and that Broner only learned a warrant had been issued through news coverage, at which point he immediately retained counsel.