Lakers' Legacy Celebrated With 'Official History of the Purple & Gold' Book: Get a Closer Look

The Los Angeles Lakers are making history off the court, becoming the first NBA team to have ever seen their story turned into a TASCHEN book.
For those somehow unfamiliar, TASCHEN is an independent publishing house founded in 1980; more specifically, it stands as the global leader in large-format art books, with past subjects including Virgil Abloh and Kate Moss, among numerous others.
Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold is joining the TASCHEN family, giving fans a chance to adorn their home with a 528-page book featuring rare artwork and never-before-seen photographs.
Given the breadth of the Lakers’ franchise’s decades-strong story, one can expect this 10-chapter experience to be stacked at every turn. I mean, look at this selection of names behind some of the essays in the Vikki Tobak-edited book: LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Jack Nicholson, Paula Abdul, Flea.
In a statement, Jeanie Buss, Lakers Governor, called this must-have “a love letter” to those who have played a part in the franchise’s ongoing legacy.
“The Lakers are a global phenomenon,” Buss said Tuesday (Sept. 22). “No other team has turned athletes into icons or left a legacy quite like the Lakers. Players, coaches, and fans have made this franchise about so much more than a game – they’ve created an unforgettable show that has been playing for 79 seasons. This book is a love letter to everyone who has been part of that story.”
Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold is available to order here for $100. At the top of next month, fans can pick up a copy at select retailers worldwide.
Below, get a closer look at what to expect.