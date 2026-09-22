Lakers' Legacy Celebrated With 'Official History of the Purple & Gold' Book: Get a Closer Look

The Los Angeles Lakers are making history off the court, becoming the first NBA team to have ever seen their story turned into a TASCHEN book. For those somehow unfamiliar, TASCHEN is an independent publishing house founded in 1980; more specifically, it stands as the global leader in large-format art books, with past subjects including Virgil Abloh and Kate Moss, among numerous others.

Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold is joining the TASCHEN family, giving fans a chance to adorn their home with a 528-page book featuring rare artwork and never-before-seen photographs.

Given the breadth of the Lakers’ franchise’s decades-strong story, one can expect this 10-chapter experience to be stacked at every turn. I mean, look at this selection of names behind some of the essays in the Vikki Tobak-edited book: LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Jack Nicholson, Paula Abdul, Flea.