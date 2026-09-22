Sports

Lakers' Legacy Celebrated With 'Official History of the Purple & Gold' Book: Get a Closer Look

LeBron James, Jack Nicholson, and more contributed essays to the 528-page book.

Hands with multiple championship rings hold a book titled "Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold," featuring a Lakers jersey cover.
Image via Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are making history off the court, becoming the first NBA team to have ever seen their story turned into a TASCHEN book.

For those somehow unfamiliar, TASCHEN is an independent publishing house founded in 1980; more specifically, it stands as the global leader in large-format art books, with past subjects including Virgil Abloh and Kate Moss, among numerous others.

Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold is joining the TASCHEN family, giving fans a chance to adorn their home with a 528-page book featuring rare artwork and never-before-seen photographs.

Shop Los Angeles Lakers on Complex

Given the breadth of the Lakers’ franchise’s decades-strong story, one can expect this 10-chapter experience to be stacked at every turn. I mean, look at this selection of names behind some of the essays in the Vikki Tobak-edited book: LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Jack Nicholson, Paula Abdul, Flea.

In a statement, Jeanie Buss, Lakers Governor, called this must-have “a love letter” to those who have played a part in the franchise’s ongoing legacy.

“The Lakers are a global phenomenon,” Buss said Tuesday (Sept. 22). “No other team has turned athletes into icons or left a legacy quite like the Lakers. Players, coaches, and fans have made this franchise about so much more than a game – they’ve created an unforgettable show that has been playing for 79 seasons. This book is a love letter to everyone who has been part of that story.”

Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold is available to order here for $100. At the top of next month, fans can pick up a copy at select retailers worldwide.

Below, get a closer look at what to expect.

Related Stories

LeBron James celebrates after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Bets

LeBron James’ 10 Greatest Lakers Moments

King James has officially left the building. But LeBron’s eight seasons with the Lakers were filled with historic achievements and a championship.

Skyler Trepel83 days ago
Magic Johnson Questions 'Chemistry' LeBron James Has With Other Sixers Superstars
Sports

Can LeBron, Embiid and Brown Really Make 76ers History? Magic Johnson Has Thoughts

Magic praises Philly’s superteam but warns that sharing the ball, buying into defense, and trusting Nick Nurse could make or break LeBron’s final chapter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Magic Johnson Congratulates New Lakers Owners: 'Couldn't Ask for Better'
Sports

Magic Johnson Hypes $12.5B Lakers Deal With Bob Iger and Josh Kushner

Magic backs former Disney CEO Bob Iger and billionaire Josh Kushner in a record $12.5B Lakers deal — and predicts championships are coming back to L.A.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago

Trending

1
MusicMilli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 to His Name Amid Divorce From Secret Wife
2
Pop CultureBonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends
3
StyleBella Hadid, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian: Here's Who Law Roach Has Styled
4
Pop CultureNotorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace Says He Was ‘Tired’ of Being Typecast as the ‘Chubby Best Friend’
5
SportsSteven Adams Has Hilarious Theory About What ‘GTA 6’ Will Do to the NBA in November
6
BetsAJ Brown Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Patriots WR Return?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App