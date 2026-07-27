Can LeBron, Embiid and Brown Really Make 76ers History? Magic Johnson Has Thoughts

Johnson says his “two big questions” for the Sixers are defense and team chemistry—warning that if they solve both, “watch out”—while Rich Paul stresses that LeBron’s move has no impact on Bronny James’ future.

LeBron, who nearly retired before signing a two-year veteran-minimum deal with Philly, is expected to take on more of a secondary facilitator role under Nick Nurse as the Sixers add veteran depth and emerge as a top threat to the defending champion Knicks in the East.

Magic Johnson praises the Philadelphia 76ers for landing LeBron James and Jaylen Brown but questions whether a lineup featuring James, Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey can share the ball, build chemistry, and defend well enough to win a title.

Magic Johnson loves what the Philadelphia 76ers have built—but he's not convinced it'll all click. After LeBron James shocked the NBA by signing with Philadelphia, the Lakers legend applauded the franchise's blockbuster offseason while publicly questioning whether its star-studded roster can develop the chemistry and defensive identity needed to win a championship. Johnson weighed in on X after the Sixers landed both James and All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, instantly transforming the Eastern Conference race. On paper, Philadelphia now boasts one of the league's most intimidating starting fives: Tyrese Maxey, rookie VJ Edgecombe, Brown, James, and Joel Embiid. But Johnson says talent alone won't be enough.

"LeBron makes the Sixers one of the best teams in the NBA and the biggest threat to the World Champion Knicks in the Eastern Conference," Johnson wrote. "Philly's starting lineup will have four All Stars, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, and offensively they will be great. But all four are used to having the ball in their hands, so I'm interested to see what type of offense Coach Nurse draws up." James officially joined the Sixers on a two-year, $8 million veteran-minimum contract with a player option for the second season and a 15% trade kicker. The 41-year-old seriously considered retirement before deciding to make what he has called his "last decision." Philadelphia ultimately beat out other contenders after reshaping its roster by acquiring Brown and leaning into James' championship-first mindset. The move also reunites him with Tyrese Maxey, another Klutch Sports client. Still, Johnson believes Philadelphia has to answer two critical questions before anyone starts planning a Finals parade. "I have two big questions for Philly: one is on the defensive end, and two is their team chemistry," he wrote. "If they answer those two... watch out!"