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Giannis Antetokounmpo in a red shirt at an event; Drake performing on stage in a stylish outfit with a microphone.
Music

Giannis Antetokounmpo Suggests Drake Came Out on Top by Dropping 3 Albums After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Giannis seemingly supports the argument that Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Habibti,' and 'Maid of Honour' release strategy changed the post-beef landscape in his favor.

Trace William Cowen10 days ago
Miami Heat Re-emerges as Frontrunner in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes
Sports

Miami Heat Have ‘Edge’ Over Celtics in Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes, Says NBA Reporter

Insiders say Miami has the edge in the Giannis sweepstakes as the Bucks field calls, Boston explores a deal and the NBA Draft nears.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Boston Celtics Make an Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Heat Up After Celtics Reportedly Make Offer

Inside Boston’s reported push for Giannis, why Milwaukee may be listening and how a deal could reshape the NBA power balance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Miami Heat Emerges as Frontrunner in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Wars
Sports

NBA Draft Loophole Could Help Miami Heat Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

From draft-pick loopholes to Giannis’ preferred destination, here’s why Miami suddenly has the inside track on the Bucks’ franchise superstar.

Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks Pursuing Trade Offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

Bucks Open Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks as NBA Giants Circle

From Knicks to Lakers, every contender is calling: what Milwaukee wants back and how fast a Giannis trade could happen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
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Giannis Antetokounmpo is Reportedly Being Looked at by the Knicks—But There's One Problem
Sports

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Knicks Trade Rumors Have This One Big Obstacle

Giannis wants creative control and a family atmosphere. Can the Knicks meet his off-court demands without blowing up a winning core around Karl-Anthony Towns?

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History with His Brothers in the NBA
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and His Brothers Just Made NBA History in Milwaukee

As Alex Antetokounmpo checks in for his NBA debut, the Bucks witness a first-of-its-kind family milestone while Giannis reacts from the bench.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Bam Adebayo in a locker room holds a sign with "83" written on it, wearing a towel over his head.
Sports

Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and More React to Historic Moment

"That was my idol growing up," Bam said of surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81-point game.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Join the NY Knicks, Says WWE Commentator
Sports

WWE Commentator Urges Giannis Antetokounmpo to Join the Knicks: ‘Come to the Garden’

Michael Cole made the pitch during WWE’s Elimination Chamber broadcast, calling on Giannis to 'come to the Garden' as trade rumors swirl.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Family Company Purchases Chicago Residential Building for $21M
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Family Company Drops $21M on Chicago Apartment Building

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s family firm, Ante, made the $21M acquisition.

Bernadette Giacomazzo169 days ago
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Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Milwaukee Bucks Trade Rumors Following Social Media Scrub
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Milwaukee Bucks Trade Rumors Following Social Media Scrub

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scrubbed his social media accounts of all references to the Bucks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo holding a golden basketball, standing near a 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend sign.
Sports

Giannis on Why Teaming Up With Degree Was a 'No-Brainer'

"They allow me to be myself," Giannis told Complex of working with Degree.

Complex Staff598 days ago
Pic of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hasan Minhaj side by side in WhatsApp commercial
Pop Culture

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hasan Minhaj Link for New WhatsApp Short Celebrating Cultural Identity

As Hasan Minhaj explains of the personal importance of the short, he's drawn to projects that celebrate his heritage while inspiring others to do the same.

Trace William Cowen1240 days ago
A hoodie collab with WhatsApp is pictured
Style

Giannis Antetokounmpo Marks WhatsApp Partnership With Post Imperial Hoodie Displaying Nigeria's Dialing Code

The custom hoodie prominently features the international calling code for Nigeria and is designed by the Niyi Okuboyejo-founded brand Post Imperial.

Trace William Cowen1605 days ago
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giannis
Sports

Fans React After Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Supermax Extension With Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks after signing the largest deal in NBA history while dashing the dreams of fans everywhere.

Alex Galbraith2039 days ago
giannis headbutt
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected for Head-Butting Moritz Wagner

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected on Tuesday night during the second quarter after he head-butted Moritz Wagner of the Wizards.

Abel Shifferaw2165 days ago

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