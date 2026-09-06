Sports

Wrestling Legend ‘Superstar’ Bill Dundee Dead at 82

The Memphis Wrestling Hall of Famer's career spanned more than five decades.

Bill Dundee with white hair, smiling, wearing a blue shirt and glasses around his neck, standing indoors.
(Image via Facebook)

Professional wrestling legend "Superstar" Bill Dundee has died at age 82.

Dundee's son, former wrestler Jamie Dundee, aka J.C. Ice, announced his father's death on Sunday (Sept. 6), revealing that he died at approximately 3:30 a.m. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Dundee spent decades in professional wrestling and became particularly synonymous with the wrestling scene in Memphis, Tennessee, where his work alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler helped make him one of the territory's most recognizable stars.

Throughout their careers, Dundee and Lawler frequently shifted between being partners and bitter rivals. Their numerous matches and feuds became staples of Memphis wrestling and helped cement Dundee's legacy in the industry.

Born in Scotland and raised in Australia, Dundee began his professional wrestling career in the 1960s before eventually moving to the U.S. In addition to his success inside the ring, he worked behind the scenes as a booker for multiple wrestling territories.

Dundee also competed for Jim Crockett Promotions and several other regional outfits during his lengthy career. He later had a stint with Word Championship Wrestling in the 1990s.

His contributions to the local wrestling scene were formally recognized in 2017 when he was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame. Dundee continued stepping inside the ring well into the later years of his life, wrestling his final match in 2019.

In recent years, Dundee dealt with health problems. Jamie previously revealed that his father had been diagnosed with dementia.

Just one day before his death, Dundee was honored during the Sept. 5 episode of Memphis Wrestling. Members of the promotion's roster greeted and paid tribute to the longtime wrestling star during the show.

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