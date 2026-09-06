Wrestling Legend ‘Superstar’ Bill Dundee Dead at 82

Professional wrestling legend "Superstar" Bill Dundee has died at age 82.

Dundee's son, former wrestler Jamie Dundee, aka J.C. Ice, announced his father's death on Sunday (Sept. 6), revealing that he died at approximately 3:30 a.m. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Dundee spent decades in professional wrestling and became particularly synonymous with the wrestling scene in Memphis, Tennessee, where his work alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler helped make him one of the territory's most recognizable stars.

Throughout their careers, Dundee and Lawler frequently shifted between being partners and bitter rivals. Their numerous matches and feuds became staples of Memphis wrestling and helped cement Dundee's legacy in the industry.

Born in Scotland and raised in Australia, Dundee began his professional wrestling career in the 1960s before eventually moving to the U.S. In addition to his success inside the ring, he worked behind the scenes as a booker for multiple wrestling territories.