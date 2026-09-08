Tyreek Hill Denies Ex-Wife’s Witness Tampering Claims, Asks Judge to Sanction Her

Tyreek Hill is denying allegations that he attempted to intimidate or influence a witness ahead of his divorce trial with estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hill responded Tuesday to Vaccaro's claims that the NFL star and his attorneys engaged in felony witness tampering. Hill argues that Vaccaro has failed to provide evidence showing that he threatened, intimidated, misled, paid, or otherwise attempted to prevent anyone from testifying.

His attorneys argued that Vaccaro's filing identified "no threat, no misleading statement, and no offer of any benefit, because there was none."

At the center of the dispute is a phone call Hill allegedly made to Crystal Espinal, his former girlfriend and the mother of three of his children.

Vaccaro previously raised questions about Hill reconnecting with Espinal before the divorce proceedings after the two had reportedly gone more than five years without contact. Espinal previously accused Hill of assaulting her while she was pregnant.