Tyreek Hill Denies Ex-Wife’s Witness Tampering Claims, Asks Judge to Sanction Her

Tyreek Hill is denying allegations that he attempted to intimidate or influence a witness ahead of his divorce trial with estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hill responded Tuesday to Vaccaro's claims that the NFL star and his attorneys engaged in felony witness tampering. Hill argues that Vaccaro has failed to provide evidence showing that he threatened, intimidated, misled, paid, or otherwise attempted to prevent anyone from testifying.
His attorneys argued that Vaccaro's filing identified "no threat, no misleading statement, and no offer of any benefit, because there was none."
At the center of the dispute is a phone call Hill allegedly made to Crystal Espinal, his former girlfriend and the mother of three of his children.
Vaccaro previously raised questions about Hill reconnecting with Espinal before the divorce proceedings after the two had reportedly gone more than five years without contact. Espinal previously accused Hill of assaulting her while she was pregnant.
According to Vaccaro, Espinal later spoke favorably about Hill during a deposition. Vaccaro alleged that Hill had contacted Espinal and coached her about what to say.
Hill denied that he attempted to improperly influence Espinal's testimony and accused Vaccaro of trying to turn the interaction into a criminal offense without evidence.
The former Miami Dolphins receiver is now asking the judge to sanction Vaccaro and her attorney over the accusations. Hill's legal team argues there should be consequences for publicly accusing someone of felony conduct without sufficient evidence.
The latest dispute adds another contentious chapter to Hill and Vaccaro's ongoing divorce.
Vaccaro filed for divorce in April 2025 following an incident at Hill's home that resulted in police responding to a reported assault in progress. Both Hill and Vaccaro told officers that their argument had not become physical, though police reportedly observed a bruise on Vaccaro's upper chest.
Vaccaro later accused Hill in court documents of eight instances of domestic violence during their approximately 17-month marriage. Her allegations included claims that Hill shoved her, threw her to the floor, pulled out her hair, spit on her, and became physical with her while she was pregnant.
Hill's attorneys have denied the domestic violence allegations and previously characterized Vaccaro's claims as a "shakedown" and "smear campaign."
Hill and Vaccaro married in 2023.
The 32-year-old receiver was released by the Dolphins in February and remains an NFL free agent while recovering from the knee injury he suffered last season.