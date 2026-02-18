Tyler Reddick Addresses Backlash Over Michael Jordan’s Interaction With 6-Year-Old Son

Tyler Reddick is speaking out after a celebratory moment involving Michael Jordan and Reddick’s young son sparked controversy online following the racer’s Daytona 500 victory.

Reddick addressed the situation during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM, saying he believes the criticism has been blown out of proportion and that he doesn't view the interaction as inappropriate.

"From my perspective, I've gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I've been here with 23XI, and I don't see what other people see when it comes to this," Reddick said.

The moment in question happened as Reddick celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career. Cameras captured Jordan, who co-owns Reddick's No. 45 car through 23XI Racing, interacting with Reddick's 6-year-old son, Beau, in victory lane.

In the clip, Jordan appeared to pinch the child's backside and briefly brush against his leg while congratulating the family amid the confetti and excitement. Some viewers on social media criticized the interaction, while others defended Jordan and said the moment was harmless.