Sports

Tyler Reddick Addresses Backlash Over Michael Jordan’s Interaction With 6-Year-Old Son

Reddick says he saw nothing wrong with Jordan’s interaction and called it a joyful family celebration.

Michael Jordan, smiling, holds a trophy with Tyler Reddick celebrating alongside a group of team members.
Image via Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tyler Reddick is speaking out after a celebratory moment involving Michael Jordan and Reddick’s young son sparked controversy online following the racer’s Daytona 500 victory.

Reddick addressed the situation during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM, saying he believes the criticism has been blown out of proportion and that he doesn't view the interaction as inappropriate.

"From my perspective, I've gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I've been here with 23XI, and I don't see what other people see when it comes to this," Reddick said.

The moment in question happened as Reddick celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career. Cameras captured Jordan, who co-owns Reddick's No. 45 car through 23XI Racing, interacting with Reddick's 6-year-old son, Beau, in victory lane.

In the clip, Jordan appeared to pinch the child's backside and briefly brush against his leg while congratulating the family amid the confetti and excitement. Some viewers on social media criticized the interaction, while others defended Jordan and said the moment was harmless.

For Reddick, however, the focus remains on the significance of the win and sharing it with those closest to him, including Jordan and his family.

"For me, it's a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career," Reddick said. "It's a huge moment for my family and for his family."

He added that his relationship with Jordan and those around him gave him a different perspective than people reacting online.

"And I just put that off to the side and think about the look on Yvette's face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together," he said. "So, that's where I'm at with it."

Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time and now a NASCAR team owner, has not publicly commented on the backlash.

Related Stories

Michael Jordan NBA All Star Air Jordan 4 'Bred' Air Jordan 17 Low 'Lightning
Sneakers

10 Best Air Jordans Worn by Michael Jordan in All-Star Games, Ranked

'Columbia' 11s? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4s? Here's how we ranked them in honor of Michael Jordan's birthday.

Zac Dubasik213 days ago
Michael Jordan Now a Daytona 500 Winner Thanks to Tyler Reddick
Sports

Michael Jordan Becomes Daytona 500–Winning Owner After Tyler Reddick Delivers Dramatic Finish

Tyler Reddick’s last-lap charge secured the Daytona 500, giving Michael Jordan his first victory as co-owner of NASCAR team 23XI Racing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
iShowSpeed and Michael Jordan
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Explains Why His Meeting With Michael Jordan Never Happened

Giannis Antetokounmpo offered to introduce Speed to MJ last year.

Trey Alston215 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App