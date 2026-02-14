IShowSpeed Explains Why His Meeting With Michael Jordan Never Happened

IShowSpeed has revealed why his seemingly certain meeting with Michael Jordan never happened.

During an appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily, IShowSpeed revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s offer to introduce Speed to Jordan never came to fruition.

“Unfortunately, that didn't happen. That didn't happen. I was on tour, and it was like a risk of, like, I would have to pause my tour for five days. And I would just mess up too many logistics and it just would have been, like it just would have been a hassle just to clean it up. But there's always another try,” Speed said.

“There's always another chance,” the streamer added. “I'm going to meet Michael Jordan one day. Don't worry. I'm going to meet him. Even though he's hard to get, but I'm gonna meet him.”

Last July, Antetokounmpo offered Speed the chance to meet Jordan, as long as he promised not to bark. Speed joined the NBA player during his European vacation and livestreamed the two dining.