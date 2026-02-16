Sports

Michael Jordan Pinching, Scratching Tyler Reddick’s Son in Viral Clip Stirs Controversy

While viewers thought MJ's interaction with Beau was improper, it seems the two share a close bond.

Michael Jordan smiling, wearing a white cap and black hoodie, with sunglasses hanging from the neckline.
James Gilbert via Getty

A moment captured on video between Michael Jordan and Tyler Reddick’s son has caused a stir following the pair’s major Daytona 500 win.

Footage of MJ celebrating his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing’s success showed him pinching Reddick's son, Beau’s lower back and scratching the back of the boy’s legs to get his attention.

Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge offered his own theory, which is that Beau had ice stuck under his shirt and Jordan was helping him get it out.


However, it appears that Jordan’s behavior could have just been playful, as he and Beau are close. A video from last year shows the 62-year-old holding Beau after Reddick won the Talladega Superspeedway.

“He did a great job,” Michael says to Beau, presumably of his father. “You here to celebrate?” Michael asks, and Beau says, “Yeah!” which prompts Michael to laugh.

On Sunday (Feb. 15), Reddick won the Daytona 500, giving Jordan his first victory as co-owner of 23XI Racing. The pair celebrated by lifting the Harley J. Earl Trophy together, calling the moment comparable to winning an NBA title.

“It feels like I won a championship,” Jordan said. “Until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”

Reddick was also in disbelief at the win. “Just incredible how it all played out. Just true Daytona madness,” he said after the race. “Never thought I’d be Daytona 500 champion.”

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