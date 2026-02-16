Michael Jordan Pinching, Scratching Tyler Reddick’s Son in Viral Clip Stirs Controversy

A moment captured on video between Michael Jordan and Tyler Reddick’s son has caused a stir following the pair’s major Daytona 500 win. Footage of MJ celebrating his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing’s success showed him pinching Reddick's son, Beau’s lower back and scratching the back of the boy’s legs to get his attention.

Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge offered his own theory, which is that Beau had ice stuck under his shirt and Jordan was helping him get it out.



However, it appears that Jordan’s behavior could have just been playful, as he and Beau are close. A video from last year shows the 62-year-old holding Beau after Reddick won the Talladega Superspeedway. “He did a great job,” Michael says to Beau, presumably of his father. “You here to celebrate?” Michael asks, and Beau says, “Yeah!” which prompts Michael to laugh.