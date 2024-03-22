Logan Paul Says Jake Paul Still Uses 24-Hour Security Since Floyd Mayweather’s 2021 Death Threat

Jake Paul took Floyd Mayweather’s threat seriously and continues to do so nearly three years later.

Logan Paul revealed on In Depth with Graham Bensinger that his brother Jake still uses 24-hour security after Mayweather threatened to kill him following their heated confrontation.

"Jake has not been without security since that moment," Logan said. "What the fuck do we know about Miami, bro?," he argued. "Floyd knows Miami, he's been around the block."

Logan went on to claim Floyd can pay $200 to have someone killed.

Back in 2021, Logan and Floyd held an event to promote their upcoming boxing match when Jake got in the face of the undefeated fighter and proceeded to snatch the hat off his head.

"I'll kill you motherfucker," Mayweather shouted at Paul.

"He told me he was gonna do it, I didn’t think he was gonna do it," Logan said of the incident. "He did it and I felt like Jake had put me in jeopardy."

He explained, "If I break my hand or get a concussion or get fucked up by Floyd's guys a month before the biggest moment of my life, trying to save my little brother’s ass, that's stupid."

The decision to have security paid off last year when Jake's lone guard stepped in when Mayweather and a group of people tried to confront him after an NBA game in Miami. Paul fled the scene before the situation escalated.

Jake later claimed on social media that Floyd was accompanied by "50 dudes."

"I'm like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd?," he wondered. "I just took your hat and you're still mad about it? Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to jump me, and I'm out that bitch, ok?"

A source told TMZ at the time that Mayweather took exception to a remark he made about a deceased family member.