Sports

Minnesota Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck Smears Player’s Blood on His Face After Win Over Washington

Fleck called it a "blood brother" moment after Minnesota's dramatic road victory.

P.J. Fleck in a white Minnesota sports jacket, with a joyful expression, points forward in a stadium setting.
(Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • P.J. Fleck wiped linebacker Maverick Baranowski’s blood onto his cheek after Minnesota’s 27-24 road win over Washington, calling it a “blood brother” moment.
  • Baranowski called Fleck a “crazy man” but embraced the gesture after recording seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
  • Drake Lindsey threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns as the Gophers improved to 3-1 and secured their first road win since November 2024.

P.J. Fleck found an unusual way to celebrate Minnesota's 27-24 win over Washington on Saturday (Sept. 26).

After linebacker Maverick Baranowski suffered a busted lip on the final play, Fleck embraced the fifth-year senior before wiping some of Baranowski's blood onto his own cheek.

"Blood brother," Fleck explained afterward. "Back in the day, I'm sure that's what they did, the frontiersman out West. Little blood on there, I guess." Baranowski called his coach a "crazy man," but embraced the moment. "I love that guy more than anyone, and it's just such an awesome opportunity to share that moment with him," he said.

Baranowski had plenty to celebrate after recording seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in the upset. Minnesota's defense held Washington to just 40 rushing yards, while quarterback Drake Lindsey threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns. The victory marked the Gophers' first road win since beating Wisconsin in November 2024 and improved them to 3-1 ahead of Saturday's home matchup against Michigan.

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