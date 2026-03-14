Luka Dončić Says Basketball Brings Him 'Peace' Amid Custody Battle With Ex-Fiancée

Luka Dončić is currently engaged in a custody dispute with his ex-fiancée, but the NBA star has said that playing the game of basketball provides him with stability during this difficult time.

Speaking on Thursday (March 12), after a standout performance for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he poured in 51 points during a win over the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena, the star guard explained how he manages to stay focused on the court despite the challenges unfolding away from it.

Responding to a reporter from his home country of Slovenia, Dončić kept details of the situation private but acknowledged that he has learned to separate his professional responsibilities from his personal life.

“This is my job," he said. "So I have to be here. They pay me a lot of money to play for them. Basketball also gives me some kind of peace of mind because I’m playing the game."