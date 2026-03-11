Sports

Luka Dončić Confirms Split From Fiancée Amid Custody Dispute Over Daughters

Luka Dončić confirmed he and fiancée Anamaria Goltes have separated as they navigate a custody dispute involving their two daughters.

Luka Doncic in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number 77 is dribbling a ball on the court.
(Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Luka Dončić has confirmed that he and his longtime partner, Anamaria Goltes, have ended their engagement as the two are now navigating a custody dispute involving their daughters.

In a statement to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers star said the decision to separate came after ongoing difficulties in their family situation.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Dončić said. "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

The couple share two daughters: Gabriela, who was born in late 2023 while Dončić was still playing for the Dallas Mavericks, and Olivia, who was born in Slovenia in December.

According to reports, Goltes recently filed a petition in California seeking child support and legal fees. Sources familiar with Dončić's situation told ESPN that he was unaware the filing had been made.

Those same sources said the NBA star has consistently provided financial support for his daughters and covers their expenses without limitation. Tensions between the pair reportedly escalated in December after Dončić traveled to Slovenia to be present for the birth of their second child. He missed games against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics while making the trip.

During the visit, Dončić hoped to bring their older daughter back to the United States with him when he returned to join the Lakers for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, a disagreement between the couple followed.

Police were called to the hospital in Kranj on December 6 after Goltes reported the situation. Officers later interviewed both parties but determined that no criminal offense had occurred. Dončić returned to the United States later that day and has not seen Goltes or their daughters since.

Last month, the 27-year-old guard filed a request in Slovenian court seeking immediate contact with the children. Sources said he has only seen them for two days since leaving for Lakers training camp in September.

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