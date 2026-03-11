Luka Dončić Confirms Split From Fiancée Amid Custody Dispute Over Daughters

Luka Dončić has confirmed that he and his longtime partner, Anamaria Goltes, have ended their engagement as the two are now navigating a custody dispute involving their daughters.

In a statement to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers star said the decision to separate came after ongoing difficulties in their family situation.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Dončić said. "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

The couple share two daughters: Gabriela, who was born in late 2023 while Dončić was still playing for the Dallas Mavericks, and Olivia, who was born in Slovenia in December.

According to reports, Goltes recently filed a petition in California seeking child support and legal fees. Sources familiar with Dončić's situation told ESPN that he was unaware the filing had been made.