Did Jordan Brand Just Take a Shot at Anthony Edwards?

The Boston Celtics were crowned the 2024 NBA Champions last night, and Jordan Brand wasted no time in celebrating its marquee athlete, Jayson Tatum, with a new video campaign.

Shortly after the Celtics secured the Larry O'Brien trophy yesterday, Michael Jordan's namesake brand posted its latest video campaign across its social media channels. The spot shows a worker putting up a new Jordan billboard featuring Tatum that reads, "Don't Stop Disbelieving." There's a brief moment in the video that shows an orange billboard underneath, and according to a sneaker industry source, the orange hue was very much chosen on purpose as a reference to Edwards' billboard ad with Adidas.

Throughout the entire ad, Tatum addressed the naysayers and the critiques surrounding his style of play despite being one of the best players in the league, saying, "They all got plenty to say. That I don't have what it takes. That I'm not it. That I can't lead. Can't close. Can't win it all. Well maybe, they'll stop talking now. Then again, maybe it's best they don't."

Check out Tatum's new Jordan campaign in the Instagram post below.