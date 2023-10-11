Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested in Connection to His Mother's Death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been taken into custody by authorities in connection to his mother's death, according to CNN.

On Tuesday, Brown, who had been in Mexico, was arrested and deported by United States law enforcement to San Diego. Police are currently working to transfer Brown to Chicago, where the arrest warrant was issued.

Last month, authorities found the body of Brown's mother, Myrtle Brown, in a creek near her home in Chicago after relatives reported they couldn't get in contact with or seen the former football player and his mom. His brother Nick Brown shared a post on social media, concerned over his brother's whereabouts and hoped for a positive end to the harrowing situation.

"My brother Sergio is still missing," Nick Brown wrote on Instagram. "If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."

He continued, "It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, 'tough times don't last,' and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope."