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A crowd of protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday in support of the more than 600 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots.Brad Callas
The U.S. is seeing a boost in diversity—particularly with Latinx and Asian residents—while the nation's white population is steadily on the decline.tara mahadevan
Life
Charges Dropped Against Trucker Who Says He Was Tricked Into Smuggling a Ton of Marijuana Across Border
Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Canadian trucker who says he was tricked into transporting more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana across the border.Gavin Evans
Donald Trump's 2020 presidential election loss is inevitable. Here's what happens next to his MAGA movement and the Republican supporters who've elevated him.Nikki Igbo