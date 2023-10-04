Travis Kelce: NFL Is Doing Too Much With Taylor Swift Coverage

Travis Kelce is seemingly a little fed-up with the NFL's coverage of his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he thought the league was "overdoing it" when it comes to its coverage of the rumored romance. "I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game," he said around the 1:07:00 point of the podcast after his brother asked if the NFL was "overdoing it" at all. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure… especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it."

Swift has been spotted supporting Kelce at numerous NFL games now, sparking a media frenzy despite neither of them outright confirming or denying they're in a relationship. Travis added that he thinks that celebrities attending games "aren't there to be thrown on the TV," to which Jason added, "The NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games."

He compared the situation to the NBA, which frequently has huge stars sitting courtside at games. “Basketball has it figured out… [celebrities are] courtside, they show them once or twice and then they get back to the game," Jason continued. "The NFL is like, ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at the game! Show them! Show them!’ Dude listen, show them once and get a little clip, but you can’t be overboard with it.”

Jason said that he thinks the NFL isn't going to slow down its coverage anytime soon because as he noted the Sunday night Chiefs-Jets game, which Swift attended, was viewed by 27 million viewers. "I think a few of them might have been there for Deadpool and Taylor," Jason said, referring to Ryan Reynolds showing up for the game too. "And Wolverine!" added Travis, because High Jackman was also there.