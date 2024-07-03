Draymond Green recently revealed that he nearly signed to the Memphis Grizzlies during last year's NBA free agency.
On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, linked below, the four-time NBA champion reflected on his former teammate Klay Thompson signing with the Dallas Mavericks. Green shared that Klay's approach to leaving the Warriors reminded him of how he almost left the team to join Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last season.
In the episode, Green revealed that when Klay called him to announce his departure from Golden State, his wife almost started crying, because it reminded her of Green's own near-decision to leave.
"Last year, during free agency, I called Klay, and I called Steph. Separate calls. And Steve [Kerr]. And I was just telling them, like, 'Yo, I'm leaving; I'm going to Memphis,'" Green said.
The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year would never get to play with Memphis, since he ended up signing a four-year, $100 million deal with the Warriors in June 2023. Last season was tumultuous for Green—as he was suspended in numerous games after getting into physical altercations with other players.
However, he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range throughout 55 games. In his career, Green has won four NBA Championships and reached the Finals six times since the 2015 season alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Steph also shared a heartfelt response to Klay's departure from the Warriors. On his Instagram Stories, Curry posted several pictures of himself, Klay, and Green throughout their 12 seasons together, writing an emotional message of gratitude and love for Klay.
"Gonna miss you @klaythompson Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again," he wrote. "Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and @money23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do."