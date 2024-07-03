Draymond Green recently revealed that he nearly signed to the Memphis Grizzlies during last year's NBA free agency.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, linked below, the four-time NBA champion reflected on his former teammate Klay Thompson signing with the Dallas Mavericks. Green shared that Klay's approach to leaving the Warriors reminded him of how he almost left the team to join Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last season.

In the episode, Green revealed that when Klay called him to announce his departure from Golden State, his wife almost started crying, because it reminded her of Green's own near-decision to leave.

"Last year, during free agency, I called Klay, and I called Steph. Separate calls. And Steve [Kerr]. And I was just telling them, like, 'Yo, I'm leaving; I'm going to Memphis,'" Green said.