Skip Bayless fired back at Draymond Green with an accusation of his own after the Golden State Warriors star called him the "biggest hater outside the NBA."
"In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is, no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history by far," Bayless said at the 6:59 mark on his YouTube show. "I dare you to go on YouTube, call up and watch those lowlight tapes of the cavalcade of Draymond Green's dirtiest plays over the years."
Skip went on to call Draymond the "all-time cheap shot artist."
Green was suspended indefinitely in December after he swung his arm around and struck Jusuf Nurkić across the face. The punishment was handed down just one month after he received a five-game suspension without pay for inexplicably putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an on-court altercation involving two other players.
NBA fans responded to Green's latest string of bad behavior by creating compilations solely consisting of his dirtiest plays.
Bayless has made a career out of delivering hyperbolic sports takes, so it should not come as a shock that he would call Green the dirtiest player in NBA history. With that being said, there is no denying that Draymond has certainly developed a reputation around the league.
Green's own Warriors teammates seemed to be frustrated with his antics toward the end of the season. Following his return from a 12-game suspension in which he was required to undergo counseling, Draymond was ejected four minutes into a crucial game in March against the Orlando Magic for incessantly arguing with officials.
Stephen Curry was visibly disappointed with Green getting himself ejected for a fourth time in the season.
The Warriors were eliminated in the first round of play-in tournament, giving Green more time this year to pursue other interests.
Aside from taking a page out of Skip's playbook and delivering hot takes of his own, Draymond also criticized the Undisputed personality for "hating on LeBron James every single day."
Bayless pointed out the hypocrisy in Green coming to the defense of his friend LeBron, who was once offended when the Warriors forward called him a bitch twice during the 2016 NBA Finals. "You know, LeBron James, occasionally, can be a bitch, so Draymond actually yelled out the truth," Skip said.
Draymond also delivered a low blow to James in that same game. He was suspended the following game, opening the door for the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.
According to Bayless, Green has been ejected 20 times and received 151 technical fouls since entering the league.