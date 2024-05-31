Skip Bayless fired back at Draymond Green with an accusation of his own after the Golden State Warriors star called him the "biggest hater outside the NBA."

"In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is, no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history by far," Bayless said at the 6:59 mark on his YouTube show. "I dare you to go on YouTube, call up and watch those lowlight tapes of the cavalcade of Draymond Green's dirtiest plays over the years."

Skip went on to call Draymond the "all-time cheap shot artist."

Green was suspended indefinitely in December after he swung his arm around and struck Jusuf Nurkić across the face. The punishment was handed down just one month after he received a five-game suspension without pay for inexplicably putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an on-court altercation involving two other players.

NBA fans responded to Green's latest string of bad behavior by creating compilations solely consisting of his dirtiest plays.