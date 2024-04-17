Jusuf Nurkić Trolls Draymond Green After Warriors’ Elimination From NBA Playoffs: ‘That’s All Folks!’

Green apologized to Nurkic after the game and claimed he didn't intend to hit him as he was trying to sell a foul call to the referee. The four-time NBA champion has a history of aggressive play during games that have hurt other players, and that incident was the last straw as it led to a lengthy suspension.

"As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him," he explained. "I sell calls with my arms. I don't fall to sell a call, I'm not a flopper. So I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip back, so I spun away and unfortunately, I hit him."

The Warriors lost to the Kings 118-to-94 in the play-in tournament matchup. Green had a lukewarm night, putting up 12 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds, while Stephen Curry posted 22 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds. Klay Thompson was held to 0 points, 1 assist, and 4 rebounds.

Fans wondered if this would be the last time they would see the trio that won four NBA championships together. Thompson is up for free agency this year, and his return to the Warriors is doubtful. Following the game, Curry explained what lies ahead for himself, Thompson, and Green.

"I can never see myself not with those two guys," Curry said. "I understand this league changes, and there's so many things that go into it. We're not going to play forever but you know we've experienced so much together. At the end of the day, again I know they want to win. They know I want to win, and that's all I'm worried about."