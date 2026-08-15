Dana White Shuts Down Theory Government Manipulated Weather to Protect UFC Freedom 250

Dana White had shut down a conspiracy theory claiming the U.S. government manipulated the weather to keep UFC Freedom 250 from getting washed out.

The UFC CEO addressed speculation that began circulating online after a major storm appeared to be headed toward Washington, D.C., ahead of the historic event, only for it to split before reaching the White House.

The convenient timing prompted theories on Reddit and elsewhere that secret government or military weather-modification technology had been used to protect the outdoor fights. White said that definitely wasn't the case.

"I can promise you that did not happen," White said during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

In fact, White said UFC officials and Donald Trump were preparing for the possibility that the storm would hit the event. They weren't relying solely on a local forecast either, as military meteorologists were reportedly tracking the weather.