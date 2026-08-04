UFC Freedom 250 Lost $30M at the White House — Here’s Why

Freedom 250 still trailed the year’s biggest MMA audience, a Netflix main event between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, though MVP’s Nakisa Bidarian praised UFC as “by far the most dominant brand” and framed their comparable viewership as a win for the sport.

Even with the hit from Freedom 250, UFC revenue for Q2 2026 climbed 29% year over year to $535.7 million, driven largely by its new seven-year Paramount media rights deal that added $64.7 million in TV money.

UFC’s Fourth of July Freedom 250 card at the White House drew about 34 million global viewers on Paramount+ but still posted an approximate $30 million loss, which TKO’s CFO said “meaningfully impacted” margins despite sold-out sponsorships.

The UFC pulled off one of the most ambitious events in MMA history—but it came at a steep cost. TKO Group Holdings confirmed this week that UFC Freedom 250, the promotion's June 14 card at the White House, lost approximately $30 million, even as it became one of the most-watched MMA broadcasts ever. Speaking during TKO's quarterly earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer told investors that the company anticipated the unusually high costs associated with staging a live fight card on the White House grounds, according to the BBC. "We incurred significantly higher than normal costs for Freedom 250," Schleimer told investors, adding that those expenses were "partially offset with sold-out global partnerships inventory."

Even so, "the event's profile... resulted in an approximate $30 million loss," which "meaningfully impacted" UFC's margins. Held on the South Lawn as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration, Freedom 250 wasn't designed like a traditional UFC pay-per-view. The invitation-only event hosted roughly 4,300 guests—including Trump and JD Vance—and aired exclusively on Paramount+ under UFC's new seven-year media rights agreement. Despite the red ink, the event delivered exactly what UFC wanted in terms of exposure. Freedom 250 reached an estimated 34 million viewers worldwide, making it one of the biggest MMA broadcasts ever. Paramount also reported a record 7 million average U.S. viewers, the largest audience ever for a live exclusive on the streaming platform. The massive audience helped fuel another strong quarter for the promotion. TKO reported $535.7 million in UFC revenue during the second quarter of 2026, a 29% increase year over year. Executives attributed much of that growth to the company's new Paramount media rights deal, which generated an additional $64.7 million in television revenue. Even with those impressive numbers, Freedom 250 couldn't claim the year's biggest MMA audience. That distinction still belongs to Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, whose Netflix main event for Most Valuable Promotions averaged 9.3 million U.S. viewers and 12.4 million viewers globally, peaking at nearly 17 million live viewers worldwide.