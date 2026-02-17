Channing Crowder Clarifies ‘Sell My Soul for $100 Million’ Comment After Backlash

Channing Crowder is addressing the backlash he received after joking that he would "sell his soul" for $100 million, clarifying that his comments were meant to highlight the life-changing power of money, not his personal beliefs. The moment happened during an episode of The Pivot featuring undefeated boxing champion Terence Crawford earlier this month, where he reflected on his future and suggested that he wouldn't return to the ring even for an enormous payday. Crowder, however, pushed back, arguing that the right financial offer could change anyone's mind, saying $100 million could tempt a comeback. Crawford disagreed, prompting the former NFL linebacker to joke that he would accept such an offer without hesitation, even if it meant "selling his soul."

Crawford responded by telling Crowder he didn't have morals if that were truly the case, which sparked heated reactions online after clips circulated. Now, on the latest episode of The Pivot, Crowder says his point was misunderstood and explained that his argument was never about spirituality but about how generational wealth can influence major life decisions, especially in a dangerous sport like boxing. "My point was that Bud Crawford's about to go fight," Crowder said. "And when the number gets high enough, he's gonna do it, and I want everybody to apologize to me." He doubled down on how transformative that kind of money could be: "You don't have to sell your soul, but $100 million, I'll fight a giraffe, a lion, a tiger, a penguin at the same time. A hundred mil? That's a lot of money, that's life-changing, generational."