Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Crash Inspired His Return to Boxing

Speaking ahead of his scheduled April 11 bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury revealed that the car crash involving Joshua—an accident that claimed the lives of Joshua’s close friends Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele—forced him to reevaluate everything.

Heavyweight boxing is no stranger to dramatic comebacks, but Tyson Fury says his latest return to the ring came from a deeply personal place—one tied to tragedy involving longtime rival Anthony Joshua.

The two-time heavyweight champion had stepped away from boxing after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, but said the news shifted his mindset almost instantly.

“Tomorrow might not ever come,” Fury said, reflecting on the moment he learned about the tragedy. “I suppose the biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua.”

Fury explained he was on vacation in Thailand with his family when he heard the news. What started as a break from the pressures of the sport quickly turned into a moment of clarity.

“Life is very, very short and very precious and very fragile and anything can happen at any given moment,” he said. “You should never put things off until tomorrow… because tomorrow is not promised to nobody.”

That realization ultimately led to his decision to return. “Me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then I was going to come back to boxing,” Fury added. “There is no tomorrow so that’s why I am back today.”