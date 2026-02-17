Sports

Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Crash Inspired His Return to Boxing

Inside the moment Tyson Fury heard about the fatal car crash involving Anthony Joshua’s close friends, and why that loss — not a title shot — sparked his comeback plans.

Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Car Crash Prompted Ring Return
Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images | Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Heavyweight boxing is no stranger to dramatic comebacks, but Tyson Fury says his latest return to the ring came from a deeply personal place—one tied to tragedy involving longtime rival Anthony Joshua.

Speaking ahead of his scheduled April 11 bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury revealed that the car crash involving Joshua—an accident that claimed the lives of Joshua’s close friends Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele—forced him to reevaluate everything.

The two-time heavyweight champion had stepped away from boxing after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, but said the news shifted his mindset almost instantly.

“Tomorrow might not ever come,” Fury said, reflecting on the moment he learned about the tragedy. “I suppose the biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua.”

Fury explained he was on vacation in Thailand with his family when he heard the news. What started as a break from the pressures of the sport quickly turned into a moment of clarity.

“Life is very, very short and very precious and very fragile and anything can happen at any given moment,” he said. “You should never put things off until tomorrow… because tomorrow is not promised to nobody.”

That realization ultimately led to his decision to return. “Me living for that day, I made my mind up there and then I was going to come back to boxing,” Fury added. “There is no tomorrow so that’s why I am back today.”

In December 2025, Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria that resulted in the deaths of Ghami and Ayodele. The incident occurred just days before Christmas, and shortly after his viral fight against Jake Paul, and quickly drew widespread attention, especially as reports confirmed that Joshua survived while those close to him did not.

Fury and Joshua have been linked for years as potential opponents, with repeated discussions about a fight that has yet to take place. Plans for a possible bout have surfaced multiple times but have not materialized.

Related Stories

Kamaru Usman Leaks Private FaceTime Conversation with Anthony Joshua Following Deadly Crash
Sports

Kamaru Usman Apologizes for Sharing Private Call With Anthony Joshua After Deadly Crash

The UFC fighter issued an apology after sharing a private FaceTime call with Anthony Joshua following a crash that killed two of his friends.

Bernadette Giacomazzo252 days ago
Tyson Fury Roasts Deontay Wilder for Cheating Accusations 'Mental Health Issues'
Sports

Tyson Fury Roasts Deontay Wilder for Cheating Accusations: 'Mental Health Issues'

Fury breaks his silence on Wilder’s wild cheating claims, calling them a cry for help as he reflects on their brutal trilogy and what really happened in the ring.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago
Tyson Fury Set to End Retirement with Anthony Joshua Face-Off Next Year
Sports

Tyson Fury Could End Retirement With Anthony Joshua Face-Off Next Year

Fury hasn't been in the ring since Oleksandr Usyk defeated him in 2024.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App