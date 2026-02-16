Jaylen Brown Refutes Beverly Hills Police Reasoning for Shutting Down Event, Says He Was ‘Targeted'

Jaylen Brown is warring with Beverly Hills. Brown, 29, called the California city “so trash” after local police shut down his All-Star Weekend panel and claimed the event didn’t have proper permitting. "I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people worked hard for this how dare yall,” he wrote on X on Saturday (Feb. 14).

He posted a video to Instagram showing him speaking with police officers who showed up at the house, owned by Oakley founder Jim Jannard, where the event was being held. Brown, who was promoting his performance brand 741, insisted that a permit wasn’t necessary for the activation, which he called a “panel” and not a party. Pressed on why the event was under scrutiny, the police officer in the video said it was “beyond his pay grade” to explain.

“The city is shutting this down for no reason,” Brown said in the video. “The music was during the day. It’s 8 o’clock. So if the music was a problem, what’s the next problem? But these other people are doing events too. They all have permits. Do they shut their music down in L.A.? We’re just trying to have an event, a panel, talking about culture, talking about future, talking about leadership, and for whatever reason, I feel like we’re being targeted.” Brown also tagged the city police department on X and said the shutdown caused "300k down the drain."

The City of Beverly Hills shared a statement on Facebook about officers’ response to Brown’s event, saying event organizers had applied for a permit but were “denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address.”

“Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests knowing that it was not allowed to occur,” the city’s statement said. In his response, Brown doubled down on insisting the event didn’t need any permit and said Beverly Hills’ statement “was not true.” “I’m offended by Beverly Hills by the statement they put out, like we applied for something and didn’t get it, and we did it anyway [and] we were insubordinate,” Brown said after the NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on Sunday. “I know how to follow the rules. I’m smart enough to follow the guidelines. “We didn't need a permit because the owner of the house, that was his space. We were family friends. He opened up the festivities to us so we didn't have to. We never applied for one,” he continued. “I didn't have to pay for the house or anything. They just opened it up.” Asked whether he felt the police presence was racially motivated, Brown noted that other All-Star players held events without issue. He added that the weekend’s events “leave a bad taste” in his mouth and that Jannard was considering filing legal action against Beverly hills.

"We're doing a panel. We're doing stuff that's positive,” Brown said. “There was nobody that was inconvenienced. [We weren't] blocking traffic. It's All-Star Weekend, it's Saturday night and it's 7 p.m.—what are we talking about?"