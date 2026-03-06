Sports

Cam'ron and Mase on Cameron Brink's $7,000 Chef Claim: 'You Knew What You Signed Up For'

The rappers/podcasters also revisited Angel Reese’s past comments about her rent being more than her WNBA salary.

(L-R) Cam'ron, Mase and Cameron Brink.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images | Taylor Hill/Getty Images | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Cam’ron and Mase have weighed in on Cameron Brink's recent financial budgeting revelations.

On a recent episode of her Straight to Cam series, Brink revealed: "I had a chef. Do you want to know what she was charging me for one month? Seven Grand. I know. Absurd."

Brink said that the six-figure price was just for her and her fiancé, Ben Felter, and didn’t even cover three daily meals.

"She was, like, shopping at Erewhon, though," Brink said about the chef. "That was the issue. Stay away from Erewhon! Fuck that place. Actually, I love Erewhon. Sorry."

Brink added that her annual WNBA salary was only $70,000, meaning the chef cost more than what she was earning from the league.

The comments fueled longstanding concerns about the pay gap between professional female athletes and professional male athletes; however, Mase, during the latest episode of his and Killa's It Is What It Is podcast, suggested the pay discrepancies were no excuse for poor financial choices.

"When it comes to getting a chef, you know, if the chef costs more than you’re making, then you definitely got to back out of that," Mase said. "I think that’s a lifestyle choice. You can eat healthy for less money… When it comes to paying $7,000, that’s not unusual for a chef… in L.A."

Cam assumed Brink failed to "ask questions" when hiring the chef, otherwise she wouldn’t have found the $7,000 bill "absurd."

"This is what they do, right?" Cam said. "They’ll say, 'Is it a problem in the WNBA?' You knew what you signed up for in the WNBA when you signed that contract. You knew. Or if you didn’t know, that’s your fault for not knowing how much your rent is, your chef is, or anything else."

Cam’ron and Mase said Brink's confession reminded them of Angel Reese’s 2024 livestream, in which she boldly stated she was "living beyond [her] means." The Chicago Sky star said at the time she was paying about $96,000 a year on rent when her WNBA rookie salary was a little under $74,000.

Cam gave the young athletes a bit of grace, saying they lacked the experience to make smart financial choices. But Mase was less forgiving, especially when it comes to white earners.

"Killa, I can’t go with you on that," Mase said. "[Brink is] caucasian. She’s supposed to know this. That’s something a guy from the hood is supposed to do: spend $7,000 on food when he know he only makes $6,000 and say he 'didn’t know.' That’s not what you do as a caucasian."

Mase admitted he didn’t know anything about Brink's upbringing, but assumed she came from a more affluent area than Reese. He was later informed that Brink was from Princeton, New Jersey, and Reese was from the Baltimore region.

"This is exactly what I’m saying. You should know better," he continued. "You expect kids that come from better households to know these things… You understand budgets, you understand finances, you understand taxes, you understand all of this."

Related Stories

Cameron Brink and Kendrick Lamar
Music

Cameron Brink Says Kendrick Lamar Acknowledged She Picked Him Over Drake

Lamar allegedly saw her shoutout to him in a Complex interview.

Trey Alston572 days ago
Camron and Mase sitting courtside at a basketball game.
Music

Mase Roasts Cam’ron for 'Confessions of Fire' Album Cover: 'You Were Naked in Leather'

Cam and Mase cracked jokes about their questionable early fashion looks, from leather to posing on a pole.

Mark Elibert296 days ago
Cam'ron, Angel Reese
Sports

Cam’ron Warns Angel Reese to Watch Her Money After She Complained About WNBA Checks: ‘They’ll Steal Your Sh*t’

The rapper wants Reese to pay attention to her finances and whoever is handling her money.

Mark Elibert695 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App