WNBA Star Cameron Brink Turns Heads in Modern Two-Piece Canadian Tuxedo

Cameron Brink was at SoFi Stadium for work over the weekend and her outfit stole the show. The WNBA star wore a modern two-piece Canadian tuxedo that consisted of a pair of belted, wide-leg pants, and a matching bra top. She wore a denim jacket over her shoulders and accessorized with a small blue purse and a pair of pumps. “A very productive 48 hrs,” Brink captioned an Instagram post, adding a blue heart emoji. In a separate Instagram post, Brink, who is an official SoFi partner, with a focus on financial empowerment and building long-term wealth, especially for young women, shared that she was on-hand for SoFi's All-Star Weekend experience. She did a few interviews, sharing her journey in the league and talked a bit about what her next chapter looks like.

Brink previously announced a partnership with SoFi. “Partnering with SoFi on the 50th anniversary of the ECOA through the Give Her Credit campaign is deeply personal to me. As a female athlete, I’ve seen firsthand how vital financial independence is to women’s progress, and it’s been a key part of the conversations I’ve had to navigate my own career. Just fifty years ago, women like me wouldn’t have had access to credit or the opportunities I have today. While we’ve come a long way, there’s still work to do. This campaign isn’t just about celebrating progress—it’s about ensuring the next generation of women have the financial tools and confidence to take control of their futures,” she said in a press release. After Brink posted these new photos, many fans couldn’t help but react to her look, which was a total win. “You have the BEST outfits wow,” one person wrote. “That denim [drip],” someone else said.