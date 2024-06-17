Lebron James Is Now a Top 1,000 ‘Madden’ Player Because Anthony Davis Kept Beating Him

LeBron James has apparently become one of the best Madden players in the world because of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

Davis revealed on the Join the Lobby podcast that Madden was a popular choice among his Lakers teammates when they played video games inside the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando during the pandemic. As one of the top three Madden players on the team, the 31-year-old used to defeat LeBron often.

The losses motivated James to not only return to playing video games, which he had not been doing prior to the NBA bubble, but he was determined to strive for greatness in Madden.

"It made him to the point where he was like, 'I'm locking back in,'" Davis recalled. "When I say he locked back in, from that time in the bubble till right now, I think now he's maybe top 1000 in the world now. I know, late in the season, he told us he beat the 164th best player in the world, I think."

Davis said James is currently playing between 15 and 20 games every day.

Nowadays, AD is more interested in playing Call of Duty on a mouse and keyboard because of former NBA player J.R. Smith. After following Smith’s recommendation while they were in the NBA bubble, Davis has not returned to a controller and would admittedly feel weird if he went back.

"And I played controller my entire life–entire life–and now if I pick up a controller, I probably couldn’t get one kill," he said of playing Call of Duty. "It feels weird. I can't do it. Controller feels weird in my hand now, so now I'm strictly mouse and key."