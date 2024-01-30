Kai Cenat Rage Quits and Destroys Stream Setup After Losing $300,000 to 21 Savage in 'Madden 24'

Kai Cenat lost so much money playing Madden 24 against 21 Savage that he destroyed his stream setup.

On Monday, 21 paid a visit to the popular streamer and placed a wager on a game of Madden. In the video footage shared online, Kai put up a good fight and went up 20-0 in their first game. However, their next game is when Kai lets out his frustrations.

A second piece of footage showed Kai was upset after he had lost to the Atlanta rapper 26-21. The 22-year-old lost over $300,000 in bets for the game and rage quit while proceeding to throw his controller and knock down a few monitors he had set up for his streams.

“I’m done with this shit on God,” Cenat said as 21 laughed at him. “Fucking dumbass fuck. Dumbass fucking game, bro. Fuck out of here, bro. I’m done with all this shit bro, I lose every fucking time. Every fucking time I’m losing bro.”