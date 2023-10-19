The 30 Best NBA Players In The NBA (2023-24)

Complex Original

It's time to bring back one of the most debated yearly topics in basketball: Who are the best players in the NBA? Over the years, our list has been dominated with common names at the top like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo but this year, there's a new king of the NBA and it really isn't debatable. For the first time since we've started this list, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant are not in the top three spots.





While the NBA is still dominated by those aforementioned veteran superstars, the torch is certainly being passed to players still in their prime or at the beginning of their primes. From stars like Nikola Jokic to Devin Booker, it feels as if we're entering a different era of basketball after being so accustomed to the same names at the helm of hoops.





Young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have made significant jumps in our rankings from last year. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges highlight stars who have snuck on to the list after being completely unranked the past few seasons.





Some notable omissions from our list that were on the edge of cracking the top 30 were Paolo Banchero, Demar Derozan, Zach LaVine, Brad Beal, Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, and Domantas Sabonis. With all that being said, here are our top 30 best players in the league for the 2023-24 season.



