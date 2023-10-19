The 30 Best NBA Players In The NBA (2023-24)

With the NBA season around the corner and the rise of young stars, we ranked the best 30 players in the NBA as of right now prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

Oct 19, 2023
It's time to bring back one of the most debated yearly topics in basketball: Who are the best players in the NBA? Over the years, our list has been dominated with common names at the top like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo but this year, there's a new king of the NBA and it really isn't debatable. For the first time since we've started this list, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant are not in the top three spots. 


While the NBA is still dominated by those aforementioned veteran superstars, the torch is certainly being passed to players still in their prime or at the beginning of their primes. From stars like Nikola Jokic to Devin Booker, it feels as if we're entering a different era of basketball after being so accustomed to the same names at the helm of hoops. 


Young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have made significant jumps in our rankings from last year. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges highlight stars who have snuck on to the list after being completely unranked the past few seasons. 


Some notable omissions from our list that were on the edge of cracking the top 30 were Paolo Banchero, Demar Derozan, Zach LaVine, Brad Beal, Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, and Domantas Sabonis. With all that being said, here are our top 30 best players in the league for the 2023-24 season. 


30. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Justin Ford / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: Unranked

People seem to forget that Jaren Jackson Jr. is only 24 years old and has plenty of basketball left ahead of him to grow and improve. Yes, he may have his struggles with fouling and sometimes has a poor shot selection but he's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year for a reason. How many elite shot blockers in the world can give you 19 points per game as versatile defender, be a lob threat and have the ability to stretch the floor. The only other big in the league that can do that is Anthony Davis. Give JJJ some time to reach his peak.   

29. Mikal Bridges

David L. Nemec / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: Unranked

Mikal Bridges is on the cusp of stardom. After being traded to the Nets during the deadline last season, he flashed All-Star level play in his first 27 games in Brooklyn. During that stretch, he averaged an efficient 26 points per game as the No. 1 option. He continued that play into the FIBA World Cup as he was arguably the second best player on a team with several All-Stars. If Mikal can do it for a full season, he'll certainly cement himself as one of the best wings in the NBA if he's not already under consideration in your book. 

28. Jalen Brunson

Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: Unranked

Many fans and analysts clowned the Knicks for signing Jalen Brunson to a big deal with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett under contract. They were quickly labeled the "Mid 3" but those jokes were all silenced especially when playoff time came around. While Julius Randle received the All-Star nod and had the label as the star of the Knicks, Jalen Brunson was the true star of the organization. The Knicks success depended on their point guard. Time and time again, he delivered when the pressure was highest including the first round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brunson is the best player in all of New York until further notice. 

27. Karl-Anthony Towns

Ryan Lim / AFP via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 19

Karl-Anthony Towns never really got into a rhythm last year after missing most of the season due to injury. Even in what was somewhat of a down year last season, KAT still averaged 20-8-5 in the games he played. A down year for him is still a high mark for others. KAT is now the No. 2 guy in Minnesota behind Anthony Edwards so it may be an adjustment for him this year to fully sacrifice being "The Guy" in Minnesota. 

26. James Harden

Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 14

There is no telling when James Harden will take the court this season due to his stalemate with the Sixers. It also doesn’t help his public perception with him trying to force his way off his third team in the last four seasons. But even with him being a flight risk, and not being the same dominant scorer he once was in his prime, Harden has transformed himself into one of the best point guards in the NBA and is still a walking double-double with averages of 21 points and 10.7 assists per game last season. He also was responsible for both of the Sixers wins against the Celtics in the second round, exploding for 40 points in both games. He can’t consistently carry an offense on his own these days, but he can for sure help uplift one as one of its main cogs. And there is still value in that.

25. De'Aaron Fox

Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: Unranked

Those who believed De’Aaron Fox was already one of the NBA’s elite players before last season were vindicated. Fox was named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year in 2023 along with leading the Kings to a top-three seed in the West and a playoff berth. Arguably the fastest player in the league currently, Fox is a relentless attacker of the rim who also balances a lethal mid range game that makes him virtually unguardable. The sky is the limit for Fox, with him being just 25 years old and having even more room to grow. He’s one of the best point guards in the NBA, and should remain in that conversation for the foreseeable future.

24. Bam Adebayo

Megan Briggs / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: Unranked

A lot of people questioned if Bam Adebayo was a true "star" the past few years. After Miami's NBA Finals run last season shorthanded, it's pretty hard to debate that Bam is a star. Yes, the Heat had several role players like Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin step up but Bam was anchor defensively and a lot of the offense ran through him. There aren't many bigs like Bam who can bring the ball up and initiate your offense, while being a 20-point scorer and a great defender. 

23. Jaylen Brown

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 27

Wings who can create their own offense and average north of 25 points per game don’t grow on trees but you wouldn’t be able to tell by watching the Celtics. Brown serves as the second member of the two-headed star wing tandem that the Celtics deploy, and on any given night, he can be the most dominant scorer on the floor. Tightening his handle and improving his willingness to pass the ball are the last two holes in Brown’s game to fill, and based off his rapid development into one of the best wings in the league, there’s no reason to believe he won’t round out his game.

22. Trae Young

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 15

Has Trae Young become underrated? You can complain about his defensive aptitude, and whether or not he is the easiest player to play alongside due to his style of play. But the results speak for themselves. He is a lock to be amongst the top 10 scorers in the NBA if healthy, and one of the five or six best playmakers currently in the NBA. All he does is fill up the box score and lead the Hawks to the postseason year after year, yet he can’t consistently find himself on All-Star or All-NBA teams. Whether he is your cup of tea or not, Young deserves more respect than he has been shown of late. Maybe he just has to take it instead of asking for it.

21. Kyrie Irving

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 22

You can ask the same question for Kyrie Irving that we just asked for Trae Young. Is Kyrie Irving underrated at this point? Over the last four seasons, he's scored 27 points per on high efficiency including a 50-40-90 season.  If we're talking pure skill, there's very few players if any at all that have more skill than Kyrie Irving. He has no weaknesses offensively and is one of the greatest bucket getters the game has seen. Despite his numbers, Kyrie-led teams have had poor finishes to the season whether it was the Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics two years ago or the Dallas Mavericks missing the postseason after trading for Irving last year. Kyrie and the Mavericks will be certainly be under the spotlight this season with a duo like Kyrie and Luka at the helm. 

20. Donovan Mitchell

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 21

Donovan Mitchell is one two players on this list to have a 70-point game under his belt. Somehow that game gets swept under the rug when discussing Mitchell's legacy. Mitchell had a rare poor playoff performance last year but he's usually a great postseason player. Despite last year's playoff woes, Mitchell put together arguably his best season as pro, averaging a career-high 28 points per game on 48-87-38 splits. 

19. Zion Williamson

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 13

If Zion Williamson is healthy, he's a top 10 talent in the world. You can make all the body jokes, off-the-court issue jokes, and availability jokes you want but when he's on the floor, he's special. He's just missed way too much time for us to elevate him on a list like this but if he does play the majority of the season, he'll rise back up quickly. We can't invalidate someone who averages 26 points per game on 60 percent from the field in his first few seasons in the league. That is not normal especially to do it straight out of college. 

18. Jamal Murray

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: Unranked

Murray might be the hardest player to rank currently in the NBA. He has yet to rack up any individual accolades such as an All-Star or All-NBA selection, but he is undeniably one of the best playoff performers in recent NBA history. Across three separate postseason runs, Murray’s production has increased while becoming even more efficient. It’s safe to assume that if the Nuggets are elite once again this season, Murray will finally get his just due with individual recognition. And if the Nuggets make another deep playoff run, he might end up making this current ranking look foolish.

17. Paul George

Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 11

Paul George was having another All-Star season before his injury after colliding with Lu Dort. It was a shame we didn't get to see him with Kawhi in the postseason but that's been the lingering issue with the Clippers' postseason struggles. There's no denying PG13's talent as he's one of the smoothest three-level scorers in the game but for him to finally reach the Finals, he and Kawhi will need to stay on the floor. 

16. Anthony Edwards

Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 29

This could be Anthony Edwards' league very soon. He's improved every single year he's been in the league so far and with another step this season, we could be looking at an All-NBA year for Ant Man. Edwards has improved in nearly every single statistic year-to-year. He's increased his total in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, steals per game, and blocks per game. Now as the official No. 1 option in Minnesota, he'll be expected to continue that progression and lead the Timberwolves to a deeper playoff run. 

15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: Unranked

The NBA media is bullish on SGA, evidenced by his first team All-NBA selection last season and his near unanimous placing amongst the top 10 players in the league by various outlets. While his production is undeniable and his talent is clear, we are taking a wait and see approach before launching him into the best of the best. If he can guide a talented Thunder roster to a playoff berth in the loaded Western Conference, while maintaining his brilliant play on the biggest stage this coming season, there will be no denying him a top 10 spot any longer.

14. Ja Morant

Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 8

We're not crazy enough to rank Ja Morant in the 30s like others. The off-the-court issues with guns doesn't factor into this ranking. If we're strictly talking basketball, Ja Morant is an MVP candidate in this league. Unfortunately, he'll miss a chunk of games to start the year and will not be eligible to validate that claim but he's still one the greatest shows and talent in the sport. This was guy who dropped 45 points on the Lakers on the road in Game 3 playing an injury on his shooting hand. If Ja doesn't get hurt the last two postseasons, the narrative on his ranking might be different for everyone. 

13. Kawhi Leonard

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 10

Similar to Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard is a top 10 talent when he's healthy but we've rarely seen on him on the court since his arrival to LA. We were quickly reminded of his greatness in the postseason last year when he had the injury-riddled Clippers going toe-to-toe with the Suns but that lasted only two games as he was ruled out for the postseason with a knee injury. The Clippers will eventually have to make a decision if Kawhi can't stay on the floor this season. 

12. Damian Lillard

Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 16

For the first time in his career, Damian Lillard will be playing under high expectations. There's no more excuses of not having enough talent or trying to carry a franchise. As an elite No. 2 option now, the Bucks will be expected to be playing in June. As for Dame individually, he's coming off his best season in the league. He averaged a career-high 32.2 points per a game, which included a historic 71-point performance behind 13 threes. The Bucks window may be small but Dame could be at his peak in terms of production. 

11. Jimmy Butler

Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 18

Postseason Jimmy Butler might be a top 5 player in the association and he's still no slouch in the regular season as he's coming off another All-NBA year. The Heat fell short during a magical run to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed but they only got there behind the heroics of Jimmy. Even though Butler slowed down as the postseason went on, nobody can forget his 56-point performance against the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks to put them on the ropes in the series. He followed that performance with a 42-point game to send them home. He's consistently shown that he can elevate his game to another level when the stakes are highest. 

10. Devin Booker

Chris Coduto / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 17

If this list was strictly based off postseason performance alone, Devin Booker might have been ranked in the top three after going on a two-round heater that rivaled Michael Jordan at the absolute peak of his powers. Booker is the best shooting guard currently in the NBA, one of the best and most skilled scorers, and one of the fiercest competitors in the league. The Suns turning into contenders the last few years has finally put him in the conversations amongst the best players in the world, where he rightfully belongs. 

9. LeBron James

Harry How / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 5

Seeing LeBron outside of the top five players in the world on this list might be blasphemous to some, and trust me, it feels weird to type it out. But don’t look at it as disrespect, look at it as a testament to his greatness that at 37-years-old him falling out of the top five is seen as shocking. James battled through a foot tendon injury last postseason to help guide the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, but before that injury he still looked the part of one of the very best this game has to offer. There is a possibility that this ranking is too low by season’s end. After all, James has defied the odds multiple times in his career. But even if he is just one of the 10 best players in the world, that’s still uncharted territory for a player entering their 21st season.

8. Anthony Davis

Jeff Bottari / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 12

Is there a player currently who gets scrutinized more for what he isn’t instead of how dominant he actually is? Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds last regular season before being the best player for the Lakers on their run to the Western Conference Finals. Arguably the best defensive player on the planet and a dominant paint finisher, there is no denying Davis as one of the best players currently in the NBA, and an all-time great. Injuries have plagued him, but they have also plagued a handful of guys in this top 10. No, he might not have developed into the best player in the world like many expected, but Davis is one of the best. And for the Lakers, that’s not a bad ceiling for a team that has all of the pieces to be champs once again.

7. Jayson Tatum

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 8

As the franchise player for a perennial contender, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics continue to go deep into the playoffs but come up slightly short each season. Will 2023 finally be the year that he puts it all together and gets the Celtics over the hump? The people in Boston surely hope so. One of the brightest and most talented young superstars to enter the league in recent years, there’s nothing Tatum can’t do on the court and when he is clicking, he often can be the best player on the floor. Consistency is the last hurdle for him to clear, and if he does, there’s nothing stopping him.

6. Luka Doncic

Borja B. Hojas / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 6

An argument can be made that last season Luka Doncic faced real adversity for the first time in his NBA career. The Mavericks missed the play-in after making the Western Conference Finals the year before, and some of the luster of Doncic may have started to fade slightly. But then you look at the box score and he just casually averaged 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while making his third consecutive All-NBA First-Team. Missing the playoffs near the prime of your career is never a good look, and Doncic needs to bounce back in a major way this season. But don’t get confused, he is still pretty damned good.

5. Kevin Durant

Chris Coduto / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 2

The conversation these days around Kevin Durant is a weird one. He is lambasted for playing on stacked rosters, knocked points for not being able to make it back to the NBA Finals since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019, and is constantly reminded of who he is supposedly not better than. Then you look at his numbers and he is a walking 30-points while being a perennial 50/40/90 shooting threat. Say what you want about the man, but the skillset is undeniable and when he is on the floor every team he plays for is automatically a contender. He is one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, and he is still operating at a near-unstoppable level.

4. Steph Curry

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 4

If you expected a decline from Steph Curry soon, think again. While his longtime teammates may not be the same versions of themselves, Steph is still elite in this game. That was evident with his 50-ball against the Kings in Game 7 of the first round on the road in a raucous environment. Steph had his third-highest scoring mark of his illustrious career, averaging 29.4 points per game to anchor the Warriors to the second round. The Warriors' success will be dependent on Steph's availability more than ever. 

3. Joel Embiid

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 7

It’s very simple with Joel Embiid. He is a walking 30-points a night, an elite rebounder, above average passer for a center and is able to anchor at least a solid defense with his rim protection. After two runner-up finishes in the MVP race, Embiid finally broke through and won the award in 2022-2023 season, cementing himself in NBA history. Now the next step for him is to take his regular season dominance, and translate that into a stellar postseason to finally get the 76ers into the Eastern Conference Finals, and beyond. Whether his health allows that remains to be seen, but there is no denying his talent.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 2

Giannis' last season ended with a disappointing first round loss to the Miami Heat last season. Whether he wants to acknowledge it or not, that season was a failure for the Bucks as a whole. Individually, Giannis arguably had the best season of his career despite missing some time due to injury. He had a career-high 31.1 points per game and continued to be an elite defensive presence. Giannis finally has his elite sidekick this season and someone to take eyes off him so we'll see if the duo of him and Damian Lillard can bring home the Bucks' second title in four years. 

1. Nikola Jokic

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Ranking Last Year: 3

This was probably the easiest selection on this list. There’s really no argument against Jokic claiming the top spot as the best player in the world right now. After many invalidated his MVP seasons because of the Nuggets playoff performances, those claims were silenced last year when Denver completely ran through the NBA unscathed on the back of the two-time MVP. There’s no answer to stop Jokic. There’s virtually nothing you can do. He’s a 7-footer that scores from all three levels efficiently while averaging a triple double.

