Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely by NBA Following Ejection for Striking Jusuf Nurkić in Face

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The major suspension comes after Green was committed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected for striking Jusuf Nurkić across the face during Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.
It appears Green's suspension will be handled similarly to how the Brooklyn Nets handed down an indefinite suspension to Kyrie Irving after he shared a link to an anti-Semitic movie last year. Green will need to clear certain benchmarks before he can be considered for a return.
According to Wojnarowski, Green's agent Rich Paul and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy are expected to meet with Draymond on Thursday to determine next steps.
Following Thursday's game, Green apologized to Nurkić and claimed he did not mean to hit him when he was using his arms to embellish a foul.
Green has been ejected three times this season. His previous ejection resulted in a five-game suspension after he placed Rudy Gobert in a headlock.