Draymond Green Reportedly Begins Counseling Following Suspension, Will Miss at Least 3 Weeks

Draymond Green, who was suspended indefinitely by the NBA last week after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, has entered counseling.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Golden State Warriors forward is expected to miss at least the next three weeks.

"People around Green and the organization said the four-time NBA champion has been understanding and prepared to undergo the process required to return to the team in a full capacity," Shams said. "Those sources would not reveal the specifics of Green's counseling out of respect for his privacy."

The news arrives a week after Draymond was ejected from Golden State's 119-116 loss to Phoenix last Tuesday after Green swung at Suns center Nurkic. Draymond was subsequently suspended indefinitely.

"I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him," Green said in his postgame press conference. "I sell calls with my arms ... so I was selling the call ... and I swung and unfortunately I hit him."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond's suspension "makes sense."

“To me, this is about more than basketball,” Kerr shared. It’s about helping Draymond. “I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. That’s not an easy thing to do.”

Back in November, the NBA suspended the four-time All-Star five games without pay after Green choked out Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a game.

The league punished Draymond for "escalating an on-court altercation and forcefully grabbing" Gobert around the neck in an "unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner."