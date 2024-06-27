The NCAA announced its Division I council voted on Tuesday to no longer test athletes for cannabis ahead of college football postseason play and championships.

"The NCAA drug testing program is intended to focus on integrity of competition, and cannabis products do not provide a competitive advantage," Josh Whitman, council chair and Illinois athletic director, said in a statement obtained by The Athletic. "The council’s focus is on policies centered on student-athlete health and well-being rather than punishment for cannabis."

According to the Washington Post, the NCAA was previously responsible for testing for cannabis prior to bowl games and the Football Championship Subdivision tournament. The organization was not involved in testing for the College Football Playoff.

Drug testing has come a long way since 2014 when Michigan basketball star Mitch McGary decided to forego his junior year and declared for the NBA draft after the NCAA handed down a one-year suspension for failing a drug test.

The punishment for a positive marijuana test was trimmed down to half a season that same year.

The NCAA took it a step further in 2022 when the threshold for the amount of THC to result in a positive test was increased.