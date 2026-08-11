Marcellus Wiley’s Domestic Battery Case Has Been Dropped

Prosecutors in Florida will not pursue domestic battery charges against former NFL player Marcellus Wiley in connection to an alleged incident involving his estranged wife Annemarie Wiley.

According to court documents seen by Complex, charges have been dropped because “testimonial evidence received is not corroborated by any physical or other evidence and is therefore insufficient to obtain conviction.”

Wiley was arrested on a domestic battery charge over the Fourth of July weekend. According to an arrest report, a deputy sheriff responded to a call from Annemarie, who wanted the former NFL player removed from their hotel room.

“She stated Marcellus told [her] he was going to kill her and she was afraid of his behavior,” the report reads. “When asked to elaborate, she stated on the previous morning Marcellus had put his hands on her.”

The deputy was told that Wiley “used one finger to sternly and intentionally poke her in the cheek. [She] stated he did not have permission to do this, and she stated she believed he did this to cause her harm.”

Annemarie later filed for divorce and sought a temporary restraining order, citing years of physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse throughout their marriage.

Wiley responded to the allegations on X following his arrest.