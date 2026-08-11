GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Marcellus Wiley’s Domestic Battery Case Has Been Dropped

The decision stems from his arrest in connection to an alleged hotel room incident involving his estranged wife Annemarie.

Marcellus Wiley and Annemarie Wiley attend Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner.
Tiffany Rose/Getty for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation

Prosecutors in Florida will not pursue domestic battery charges against former NFL player Marcellus Wiley in connection to an alleged incident involving his estranged wife Annemarie Wiley.

According to court documents seen by Complex, charges have been dropped because “testimonial evidence received is not corroborated by any physical or other evidence and is therefore insufficient to obtain conviction.”

Wiley was arrested on a domestic battery charge over the Fourth of July weekend. According to an arrest report, a deputy sheriff responded to a call from Annemarie, who wanted the former NFL player removed from their hotel room.

“She stated Marcellus told [her] he was going to kill her and she was afraid of his behavior,” the report reads. “When asked to elaborate, she stated on the previous morning Marcellus had put his hands on her.”

The deputy was told that Wiley “used one finger to sternly and intentionally poke her in the cheek. [She] stated he did not have permission to do this, and she stated she believed he did this to cause her harm.”

Annemarie later filed for divorce and sought a temporary restraining order, citing years of physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse throughout their marriage.

Wiley responded to the allegations on X following his arrest.

Related Stories

Marcellus Wiley in a black shirt, jeans, and a cap stands smiling on a green carpet with a Netflix backdrop.
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Arrested in Florida on Domestic Battery Charge

Former NFL defensive end and ex-Fox Sports personality Marcellus Wiley was arrested in Florida on a domestic battery charge.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
Annemarie Wiley (L) and Marcellus Wiley attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Intuit Dome on December 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Wife Before His Domestic Violence Arrest

The former NFL defensive end was arrested in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend on a domestic battery charge.

Joe Price36 days ago
Marcellus Wiley Was Hit with a $500K Lawsuit Months Before His Domestic Violence Arrest
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Sued Over Alleged Unpaid $500K Loan Before Domestic Battery Arrest

Court docs detail the $500K business loan, alleged missed payments and extensions that led to a lawsuit as Wiley’s marriage and public image unraveled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicBritney Spears Directs Fans to Video About How Her Mother ‘Failed’ Her
4
Pop CultureKeke Palmer Shares Cryptic Message About Dating Life Amid Sean Evans Romance Rumors: ‘Go to Hell'
5
BetsWas Enes Kanter Freedom Actually a Good NBA Player? An Investigation
6
Pop CultureThe 25 Best Streamers Right Now, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App