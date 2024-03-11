LeBron James and Savannah's Awkward Faces at USC Game Spark Jokes Following Bron's Jeanie Buss Moment

LeBron James sitting courtside with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis became a meme-ified moment.
Now, fans are joking that Savannah wasn’t too pleased about the moment the three shared, pointing to a recent image of LeBron and Savannah looking extremely awkward at Bronny’s USC game as proof.
It's unclear what's actually going on and it's unlikely it has anything to do with LeBron's viral clip. Regardless, the internet did what it normally does and speculated anyway. Check out some reactions below.
James was sitting between Buss and Rambis on Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers games against the Milwaukee Bucks when he was filmed joking around with the two women. They were seen laughing as Rambis kept grabbing James’ arm, and he didn’t seem to mind. In the clip, James seemed to say, "First and foremost, Happy International Women's Day," which tickled Rambis and Buss.