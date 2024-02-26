LeBron James on Pressure Surrounding Bronny and NBA Draft: 'Can Y'all Please Just Let the Kid Be a Kid'

James was responding to ESPN removing Bronny from their 2024 mock draft.

Feb 26, 2024
Two individuals at a basketball game, one in a hoodie and beanie speaking, the other in a USC basketball uniform listening
(Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
LeBron James has something to say about ESPN's draft insiders predictions.

On Monday, Feb. 26, James responded to a tweet that mentioned ESPN removing his son Bronny James from its 2024 mock draft. They projected he would be selected in 2025.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," he wrote. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

Tweet from LeBron James defending a kid’s choice to enjoy college basketball and ignore mock draft commentary
James continued, "And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!"

Tweet from LeBron James encouraging kids to focus on their work and ignore mock drafts, ending with a call to discuss real basketball
Many believed Bronny would've been a one-and-done, but it might be better for the 19-year-old to continue building his stock up in college basketball.

Take a look at ESPN's 2024 mock draft here.

This story is being updated.

