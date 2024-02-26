LeBron James on Pressure Surrounding Bronny and NBA Draft: 'Can Y'all Please Just Let the Kid Be a Kid'

LeBron James has something to say about ESPN's draft insiders predictions.

On Monday, Feb. 26, James responded to a tweet that mentioned ESPN removing his son Bronny James from its 2024 mock draft. They projected he would be selected in 2025.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," he wrote. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"